CURTISS H. ELKINS

1961-2020

Curtiss passed away peacefully in Katy Tx on Nov 7, 2020 at the age of 59.

He was born on June 13, 1961 to Robbie J. Elkins and Patricia E. Merrill Gustely at Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth Tx. Curtiss was a man that loved his family and friends. "Curtiss lived everyday to the fullest and on the edge"

You will be missed, Son, Brother, Uncle and Nephew.

Funeral services provided by Addison Funeral Home, Spring Tx.

Visitation will be Monday 5-8pm November 16, 18630 Kuykendahl Rd., Spring Tx 77379.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday 10am Nov 17, graveside service will follow at Tranquility Oaks, 22302 Hildebrandt Rd., Spring Tx 77389.



