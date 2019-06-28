|
|
Cynthia Anne Gill
1952-2019
Cynthia "Cindy" was born in Cleveland, Ohio, later moved and was raised in Houston, Texas. She married William Gill in November 1986. Cindy was a member of Fair Haven Methodist Church, she attended from childhood and into the majority of her life. She worked for John Moore Services just under twenty years, until she retired. She had many friends whom she treasured and loved.
She is predeceased by her parents Ed and Dorothy House. She is survived by her brothers, Wayne House (Debbie) and Paul House (Debbie), daughter Christy Skogfeldt (Anders), two step-daughters Kristina Howell (Curtis) and April Gill. Cindy had three granddaughters that brought her such joy Devin, Lilia and Thayne. Aunt Anne Lockett and many cousins and nieces.
Memorial Services will be in the Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Director, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77024 on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 3:00 pm.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 28, 2019