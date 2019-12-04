|
|
Cynthia Jean Lukasik Shore
1943-2019
Cynthia Jean Lukasik Shore passed away peacefully, surrounded by family in Houston, Texas, on November 27, 2019 at the age of 76.
Cynthia is preceded in passing by Stanley Shore, her husband of 55 years, with whom she is now reunited. She is survived by her two children, Bradford and his wife Deborah of New Caney, Texas; Scott and his wife Kari, of Tomball, Texas. Her grandchildren include; Alex Bergeson of Odessa, Texas; and Jillian, Davis and Norah Shore of Tomball, Texas. She is preceded in death by her six sisters: Fran Lukasik Zang, Connie Lukasik Toth, Claudia Lukasik Wright, Irene Lukasik Oatis, Dorothy Luksaik Wishart, and Patricia Lukasik Fulmer.
Cindy was born on January 10, 1943, in the area called Polish Hill in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Walter and Victoria Lukasik. She grew up in an all-girls Catholic school, where she learned to read and write in Polish. Attending a roller skating party in 1957, she met Stan, and on August 24, 1963, they formed a bond for more than 55 years. After working at Alcoa, Inc. after getting her Associates Degree, she and Stan's growth took them around the country, where they opened their hearts and home by adopting their two sons.
She loved getting flowers from her adoring husband, which was always on days of celebration, holidays, and even because it was a Tuesday. She was a voracious reader of novels, and would read upwards of 2 books a week, sometimes more. While in Kansas City, Kansas, Stan and Cindy were on a mixed bowling league. She even had her own personalized purple and white swirl bowling ball with her initials, with which she rolled Three Perfect Games of 300. She successfully beat breast cancer in 2011, and retired from a loving work family at MW Cleaner's, formerly Nesbits' Cleaners. She loved shopping, and when she couldn't get out and shop anymore, she learned how to shop online. She loved the Houston Astros, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and participated in a family fantasy football league each year, and was ranked high year after year.
A viewing is scheduled for this Friday, December 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Klein Church Funeral Home on Champions Forest Drive; vigil service beginning at 7 p.m.. A funeral and celebration of life is set for this Saturday, December 7, beginning at 11a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Spring, Texas, with burial service to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Cindy's life. The family would like to thank Jackie Wright for her efforts, care, friendship, and dedication above and beyond what had been asked of her.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2019