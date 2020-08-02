CYNTHIA "Cindy" KAY LATHAM
1958-2020
CYNTHIA "Cindy" KAY LATHAM passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 in Houston, TX. She was born on December 26, 1958 in Houston, TX to parents Betty and Raymond E. Latham. Cindy was a fourth generation Houstonian and graduated from Memorial High School in 1976. She went on to obtain a BA from Trinity University (which included a year of study at the Sarbonne, Paris, France). Upon graduating Cindy began a lengthy and successful career as a Real Estate Appraiser that included her being one of the first females in her industry to be a certified MAI. Cindy was very driven - she finished both the Houston and NYC marathons among many other races, and competed in the Harvest Moon Regatta. She was a world traveler and had the opportunity to visit 15 countries and 44 US states. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Erin Rafferty Koshnick (Clint); her granddaughter, Carter Kay Koshnick; her former husband, Brian E. Rafferty; her parents; her sister, Susan L. Harris (Dr. Richard); her brother, Robert J. Latham; her nephews, Zachary Harris (Lauren), Colin Latham, Cary Latham, Andrew Harris; and her niece, Amy Mathias (Mike). The family will gather for a private memorial service at their family farm with the Rev. Emily Chapman of St. Mark's United Methodist Church presiding. A celebration of Cindy's life will be held at a later date when we can gather again safely. In lieu of customary remembrances, and for those desiring, the family requests, with gratitude, that memorial contributions be directed to the charity of your choice
.