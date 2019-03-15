Cynthia Lee Caster

1950-2019

Cynthia Lee Caster, 68, passed away peacefully due to natural causes in her Houston home on March 2nd, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church in Houston and a gathering in Valley Center, Kansas at a later date.

Cynthia was born August 15, 1950 in Valley Center, Kansas. Her life passions were to teach and to help others understand to know and love the Lord. These passions led her to pursue a career in education and to become very active in her churches.

Cynthia graduated from Wichita State University and obtained her Masters from the University of Houston. She taught math at Booker T. Washington High School, Bellaire High School, Michael E. DeBakey High School and English Literature in Sheffield University in England. She loved, challenged and believed in all of her students regardless of who they were and where they were from. Cynthia was the recipient of many special awards and was recognized for her dedication and many accomplishments during her teaching career.

Cynthia loved to travel and experience different cultures overseas and abroad. Her many trips were not only for pleasure but also included Christian missions. Teaching God's word and doing his work was extremely valuable and important to her. She was also very active as a camp counselor, fulfilling different roles as well as volunteering time to help the elderly and those on welfare.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Caster of Valley Center, Kansas. Survivors include Scott Lammers who was the love of her life of 12 years, and her father Lee Caster of Valley Center, Kansas. She is also survived by her two sisters, 1 brother and multiple nieces and nephews. Her siblings: Teresa Caster of College Station; Amelia Michaelis (husband Mark) of Valley Center; Mark Caster (wife Faye) of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

Cynthia made a difference in this world, touched many lives and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Samaritan's Purse or any missions organization of your choice. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary