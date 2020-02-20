|
|
Cynthia Mae Davis
1961-2020
Cynthia (Cyndi) Mae Davis passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020, at her home in Montgomery Texas. She was born in Los Angeles, CA and spent her childhood in Kansas City, MO and Batesville, AR. Cyndi graduated from Southside High School in 1979 as salutatorian. She married her high school sweetheart, Chris Davis of Southside, AR in 1983. They moved to The Woodlands, TX in 1989 where Cyndi was on the board of WCA and was instrumental in the development of the infrastructure of The Woodlands Community. She was an active volunteer for The Woodlands wildlife animal rescue and rehabilitation service and was the Boy Scout Den Mother of Pack No 336 during the years of 1994 – 2000. Cyndi was a devoted wife and mother and truly dedicated to those roles in her life. Her passion was the care of animals both domestic and wild as well as horticultural, ultimately building a working farm with her husband in Montgomery, TX.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Marilyn Cantrell of Batesville, AR. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Chris Davis and her son, Sean Davis, his wife Tori Davis and daughter Penny, her father, Larry Cantrell of Batesville, AR and her siblings, Richard Cantrell of Newport, AR, Vicki (Cantrell) Plaster of Lone Jack, MO, Mike Cantrell of Cave City, AR, Wee-she (Cantrell) Wieboldt of Coppell, TX, Becky (Cantrell) Bayless of The Woodlands, TX.
She was a loved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who will be missed by so many.
Her memorial service will be held at a future date in Montgomery, TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2020