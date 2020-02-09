Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Settegast-Kopf [email protected] Creek
15015 Southwest Fwy
Sugar Land, TX 77478
(281) 565-5015
For more information about
Cynthia Perry
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Settegast-Kopf [email protected] Creek
15015 Southwest Fwy
Sugar Land, TX 77478
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Sugar Creek Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Perry


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia Perry Obituary
Cynthia "Cindy" Sue Perry
1958-2020
Cynthia "Cindy" Sue Perry (née Fugitt) passed away following a yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer on February 6, 2020, at the age of 61. Cindy is survived by her husband, Toby Perry; five children: Becky Ricketts and husband Rodman, Adam Perry and wife Lauren, Jared Perry, Christine Pickard and husband Ryan, and Emma Perry; her parents, Bill and Sue Fugitt; her sister, Debbie Almohandis; her brother-in-law, Todd Perry; her sister-in-law, Tracy Wade and husband Mark; four grandchildren: Madison Perry, Oliver Perry, Theodore Perry, and Lydia Ricketts; two nieces, Deena Kirkland and husband Robby, and Molly Wade; and two nephews, Sam Almohandis and wife Jordan, and Fletcher Wade. Cindy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend; a home school mom for 28 years; a longtime member of Sugar Creek Baptist Church; and a founding member of Sugar Creek Christian Home Educators. A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, February 13, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at The Settegast-Kopf Co. @ Sugar Creek. A funeral is scheduled for Friday, February 14, at 10:00 a.m. at Sugar Creek Baptist Church, followed by a burial at Glenwood Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -