Cynthia "Cindy" Sue Perry
1958-2020
Cynthia "Cindy" Sue Perry (née Fugitt) passed away following a yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer on February 6, 2020, at the age of 61. Cindy is survived by her husband, Toby Perry; five children: Becky Ricketts and husband Rodman, Adam Perry and wife Lauren, Jared Perry, Christine Pickard and husband Ryan, and Emma Perry; her parents, Bill and Sue Fugitt; her sister, Debbie Almohandis; her brother-in-law, Todd Perry; her sister-in-law, Tracy Wade and husband Mark; four grandchildren: Madison Perry, Oliver Perry, Theodore Perry, and Lydia Ricketts; two nieces, Deena Kirkland and husband Robby, and Molly Wade; and two nephews, Sam Almohandis and wife Jordan, and Fletcher Wade. Cindy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend; a home school mom for 28 years; a longtime member of Sugar Creek Baptist Church; and a founding member of Sugar Creek Christian Home Educators. A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, February 13, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at The Settegast-Kopf Co. @ Sugar Creek. A funeral is scheduled for Friday, February 14, at 10:00 a.m. at Sugar Creek Baptist Church, followed by a burial at Glenwood Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020