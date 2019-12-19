|
|
Cynthia Jane Barrick Sarver
1935-2019
Cynthia Jane Barrick Sarver, 84, quietly passed away on December 13, 2019. Born November 5, 1935 to parents Frederick Pierpoint and Opal Sagraves Barrick of Louisa, Kentucky. Cynthia graduated from Ashland High School in KY in 1952 and attended Eastern Kentucky College. A trail blazing career woman, Cynthia's resume included working at Ashland Oil and Gas, the CSX Railroad and working for the State of Ohio where she met her late husband, Jack Sarver, whom she married in 1962.
Cynthia and Jack built their dream home together in Dublin, OH on a Jack Nicklaus golf course. Cynthia remained an avid Ohio State fan until the day she passed cheering the Buckeyes on every Saturday, something she and Jack loved to do together. At one point, she and Jack had a dog, Brutus the Buckeye Beagle. Cynthia was so hoping that this is the Buckeyes' year for a National Football Championship!
After Jack's death in 1979, Cynthia relocated to Houston to be near her Texas family in 1981. After working several years at the Museum of Fine Arts, she finally found her life's passion, home, and family at St. Luke's United Methodist Church serving as executive assistant to Senior Pastor, Dr. Jim Moore. She retired from St. Luke's alongside Dr. Moore in 2006. Cynthia and Dr. Moore continued to work together for several years after retirement. Cynthia typed and proofed countless manuscripts for Dr. Moore's books.
Cynthia was a warm and wonderful woman with a great sense of humor and a beautiful sense of style. She loved her family and enjoyed spending weekends at the family beach house in Galveston with lots of activity buzzing. She enjoyed all the special holiday and family events that she shared with extended family. Cynthia was kind and thoughtful and meant so much to the many people that loved her.
She is preceded in death by both of her parents, her brother, Frederick Pierpoint Barrick, Jr. his wife Joanne Weinhardt Barrick, her sister, Susan Ann Barrick Garver, and her husband, Jack Sarver. Survivors include brother in law Curtis Michael Garver of Houston, niece Anne Barrick Tart and husband David of Raleigh, NC, nephew Frederick Pierpoint Barrick III and wife Kim of Lawrenceville, GA, as well as Elizabeth Garver Black and husband Don and Gretchen Garver Hilyard and her husband Alan, all of Houston. Cynthia also leaves several great nieces and great nephews that brought her great joy.
Please join the family for a Celebration of Life
December 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm
St. Luke's United Methodist Church
3471 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77027
Reception following in the Hines Baker Room
In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to:
St. Luke's United Methodist Church
Attention: Finance
P.O. Box 22013
Houston, TX 77027
Write "Christmas Offering in honor of Cynthia Sarver" in the check memo
713-402-5026
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 19, 2019