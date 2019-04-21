|
Cynthia Lou Scott
1946-2019
Ms. Cynthia Lou Scott, born December 4, 1946 in Houston, Texas to the late Lou Nell and Bob Scott, died at the age of 72 on March 17, 2019. A graduate of the University of Houston, Cynthia was married to the love of her life, Robert Thalmann, who proceeded her in death. Cynthia is survived by her sister Jo Ann McElmurry, her brother Rick Scott and his wife Amy, stepdaughter Shannon Dillard, stepson Shawn Coker, niece Tiffany McElmurry, and nephew Kent Scott. A lover of the arts, animals and classical music, Cynthia will be deeply missed by her family and many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Houston Society for the Performing Arts. A casual gathering of friends and family to celebrate Cynthia's life will be held at the West University Senior Services auditorium, 6104 Auden Street, on Sunday, April 28 from 3 to 5 pm.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019