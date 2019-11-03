|
Dorothy Anne "D'Anne" (McHenry) Martin
1933-2019
Dorothy Anne "D'Anne" McHenry Martin, 86, of Exeter, New Hampshire passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019.
D'Anne was born in Dayton, Ohio in 1933 to Rosemary Green and Adams Conover McHenry. She grew up in Dayton and later graduated from The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, New York and from Wheaton College in Norton, Massachusetts. She was a resident of RiverWoods in Exeter since 2011. Before that, D'Anne lived in Houston, Texas for 24 years and prior to Houston she lived in Wilton, Connecticut for 25 years.
She is survived by four children and their spouses: Betsy Toner and her husband Matt of Flat Rock, North Carolina; Mary Stuart "Missy" DeCamp and her husband David of Washington, DC; Mike Martin and his wife Lil of Corinth, Texas, and Anne Tobin and her husband Toby. Her eleven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive her.
Also surviving are D'Anne's brothers: Albert "Jerry" McHenry and wife Molly, and Adams McHenry and wife Sandra, all of Houston. D'Anne is predeceased by her parents, and her sister, Mary Stuart McHenry Baker. She is also predeceased by her former husband, Francis E. "Ed" Martin.
Memorial donations in memory of D'Anne may be made to: Christ Church Exeter (where she was a parishioner during her years in Exeter), 43 Pine Street, Exeter, NH 03833; or the RiverWoods Exeter Scholarship Fund (scholarship fund for continuing education of RiverWoods employees). RiverWoods, 5 White Oak Drive, Exeter, NH 03833.
The family would like to extend a warm thank you to everyone at RiverWoods for their loving care of D'Anne, especially over the last year.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019