D. Loman
1930 - 2020
D. Paul Loman
1930-2020
Paul Loman passed away September 11, 2020. Paul was born on May 20, 1930 in Ada, Oklahoma to Roscoe and Effie Loman. Paul was a member of the State Bar of Texas who practiced law and worked in the oil and gas industry.
Paul is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patricia Mahns Loman; brother, Don Loman and his wife Linda of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and numerous family members.
A memorial service is scheduled for 2 pm on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Tallowood Baptist Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Tallowood Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Katy Funeral Home
23350 Kingsland Blvd
Katy, TX 77494
2813957070
