D. Paul Loman1930-2020Paul Loman passed away September 11, 2020. Paul was born on May 20, 1930 in Ada, Oklahoma to Roscoe and Effie Loman. Paul was a member of the State Bar of Texas who practiced law and worked in the oil and gas industry.Paul is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patricia Mahns Loman; brother, Don Loman and his wife Linda of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and numerous family members.A memorial service is scheduled for 2 pm on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Tallowood Baptist Church.