Doyle Wayne Smith
1946-2020
Doyle Wayne Smith, 74, of Cypress, TX, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital. He was born to his late parents, Nolan and Marie Smith on June 30, 1946 in Texarkana, AR. He was a proud graduate of McNeese State University and was of the Baptist faith. He was the Purchasing Manager at Buxton Interests in Houston, TX.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife and soulmate, Carrie Smith who he cherished greatly and lived a blessed life with for the past 25 years. Carrie and the love of her life met in 1994 and together they fully embraced their three daughters, Melissa Henderson and husband Steve of Haslet, TX, Nikki Jordan and husband John of League City, TX, Coby Wages of Houston, TX; two brothers, Nolan "Tim" Smith and wife Sylvia of DeRidder, Dodd H. Smith of DeQuincy; two sisters, Patricia "Pat" Stanley and husband Louis of DeQuincy, Tina Fowler and husband Richard of Singer; along with six grandchildren, Keana Powers, Kwasi "K.J." Powers, Keigan Powers, Tyler Henderson, Shain Jordan, and McKenna Jordan. Wayne is preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Sandy Head. Wayne will be missed by family & friends all throughout Louisiana, Texas and beyond.
Wayne has a very large and loving, strong-in-faith family and friends circle who will greatly miss his big bear hugs, words of advice, and of course his charismatic and strong laugh that was welcomed by all. He felt a good day was any day with sports, some fishing and some home-cooked meals which he prepared for anyone and everyone to enjoy; the door was always open.
He found great pride in cheering on his grandkids with their variety of sports, shows, and fine arts performances; and he never missed a moment to remind someone how much they mattered and were loved. Wayne came from a place of solid family values which showed in his hard-work, never-ending faith, and determination to create a life well lived. He undoubtedly lived as he died; a man of God.
A private Graveside Service will be held at Good Hope Cemetery on Aug 5th 2020; masks are required by anyone in attendance. Services entrusted to Jordan and Amanda Mothershed of Hixson-Snider Funeral Home in DeQuincy.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonsnider.com
