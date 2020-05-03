Daisy Pettit
1924 - 2020
Daisy Caroline Pettit
1924-2020
Daisy Caroline Pettit, 96, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was born February 8, 1924 in Houston, TX to parents, Francesca & Robert Cubley.
Daisy was a loving mother and caregiver to her mother and husband. She was an avid animal lover, and enjoyed her time volunteering as a Candy Striper at Memorial Herman NW Hospital.
Daisy is preceded in death by her husband, Monte R. Pettit; mother, Fanny Cubley; aunt, Lena Schiel. She is survived by her son, Douglas Pettit & wife Linda.



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 3, 2020.
