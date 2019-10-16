Home

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
Dale Blake


1954 - 2019
Dale Blake Obituary
Dale Joseph Blake
1954-2019
Dale Joseph Blake, age 65, passed on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, in Humble, TX.
Mr. Blake was born on August 3, 1954, in Houston, TX, to Joseph and Audra Blake. He grew up in the Houston, TX area and attended C.E King High School. He graduated from Sam Houston State University in 1979, with a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry.
He worked for Kaneka North America in Pasadena, TX, as Fire Chief and Emergency Response and Security Superintendent. He was also a Hazardous Materials Specialist with Channel Industries Mutual Aid (CIMA).
Mr. Blake had been a volunteer member of the Atascocita Fire Department and regularly lead Hazmat and fire fighting classes and exercises at the Texas A&M Fire School, in College Station, TX.
He enjoyed fishing, camping, cooking, target shooting, rock collecting, and brandy.
He is survived by his son, James Blake, his mother, Audra Blake, his brother Larry (and Nancy) Blake, and two nephews.
A funeral is scheduled for 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home, at 18000 I-45 South, The Woodlands, 77384.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 16, 2019
