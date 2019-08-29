|
Dale Lyter Clark
1927-2019
Dale Lyter Clark, who joined God's tech staff on August 22, 2019, was born on August 17, 1927, to Clifford and Edna (Swartz) Clark in the small farming community of Wanamaker, Indiana. Dale was born at home and was the youngest of four children. His family moved to Detroit during the Great Depression when his father sought work in the automotive industry. There he met and married the love of his life Barbara Joan Clark. His pick-up line "We have the same last name!" It was a problem for the children when they were asked on forms to provide their mother's maiden name.
He went to work for IBM fixing typewriters but soon switched to repairing computers because he thought there might be a future in computers. For Dale IBM stood for I'm Being Moved and he spent part of his career in NY, CA, MI, NC and FL before finally moving to Rochester, MN where he started as a technical writer and retired as a second line manager in 1990. He accomplished all of this with only a high school education.
Dale was active in Boys Scouts and served as the scoutmaster for Troop 491. One of his proudest moments was when his oldest son achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.
He was a marvelous source of knowledge to his children. At the dinner table, he would patiently explain how planes flew, how the Grand Canyon was formed, which stars in the Big Dipper pointed North and other wonders. He was also a gifted repairman which was fortunate as his children were always breaking things until they got a dog and then the dog was always breaking things.
Dale is survived by his sons Dale and wife Suzanne of Rochester, MN. Dean and wife Jan of Sugar Land, TX., Daniel of Bay City, TX., grandson Gavin of Minneapolis, MN., and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, son David, parents, and siblings Max, Jean, and Yvonne.
Services are pending with Hernandez Funeral Home 800 Fourth Street in Rosenberg, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 29, 2019