Dale Margaret McClung
1916-2020
Dale Margaret McClung passed away January 28th.
Dale was born January 5, 1916 in West Virginia the oldest of six children.
She is preceded in death by husband Edward H. McClung, step- son Harold Lee McClung, parents Fletcher Weese and Minnie Johns Weese, sister Sarah Virginia Weese, and brothers Glen, Gerald, Mac and James Weese.
During World War II Dale served as an Army Lieutenant with the 174th Station Hospital. She was stationed in various war zones in the South Pacific from 1942 until the war ended in 1945. After the war she lived and worked as a Registered Nurse in Washington, D.C. where she met and married Edward McClung (Mick). She worked at the Veterans' Hospital in Dayton, Ohio from 1958 until her retirement in 1978.
Dale made the decision in 2004 to move to Houston to be closer to her daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren. She is survived by daughter Kathy Suttles and son-in-law Gary, grandchildren Emily (Brent) Bartlett, Miranda (Greg) Allen, and Ben Suttles (Laura Becker), and great-grandchildren, Jack, Max and Hadley Bartlett, Will and Sam Allen and Lillian Suttles. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who have been an important and special part of her life.
Dale attributed her long life to the wonderful medical care she received throughout her life. The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who took care of her during her lifetime.
The family would also like to thank all those friends who were an important part of her life.
In lieu of flowers the family requests you make donations to the American Red Cross or s.
Visitation will be at Cypress Fairbanks Funeral Home, and burial will be held at the Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020