Dale Mayle
1957 - 2020
Dale Randy Mayle
1957-2020
Dale Randy Mayle, age 63, died peacefully in his home in Ohio on Sept. 12 after a short but courageous fight with cancer.
Dale was born in Canton, Ohio, to Thurman and Doris Mayle. After high school, he enlisted in the Navy and served for four years. He settled in Richmond, Texas, obtained an associate's degree from Wharton County Junior College and worked at Texas Instruments in Stafford for 33 years.
Throughout his life, Dale enjoyed time on the water and was an avid fisherman. He was handy and, as a point of pride, preferred repairing something to replacing it. This attitude extended beyond his own home, to the benefit of his friends and family members. Dale retired in Canton, focused in his final years on building a life with his partner Sharon, remodeling his home, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his daughters Tory (Danny) Goode, Jessica Mayle (Scott Stirling), and Eden Mayle; grandchildren Fallon, Russell, Mika, and Caroline; partner Sharon Milnes; ex-wife Sarah Mayle; as well as siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of sending flowers, please wear a mask and vote on Nov. 3.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
