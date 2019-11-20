|
Damien Espinosa
1978-2019
Damien Elias Espinosa, 41, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Born in Houston, TX to Brenda Espinosa, Damien spent all his years living in the area. He had a strong faith in God and would talk about that faith with anyone who needed or wanted to hear about it; giving advice and helping others find their way. He was a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. Damien was preceded in death by his grandfather, Francisco Espinosa, who he will be laid to rest near. He is survived by his mother, Brenda Lopez; two sisters, Jennifer Teichelman and her husband, Travis and Kristen Rodriguez and her husband, Stephen; one nephew, Dominic Teichelman; his grandmother, Mary Louise Espinosa; and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be missed; may his soul rest in everlasting peace. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 22, 2019 for a Memorial Service from 5-9 PM with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM in the Grand Chapel of Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2019