Dan Boone
1933-2019
Services for Dan Boone of Richmond, Texas will be held Saturday, September 28 at 11 am, in St. John's United Methodist Church in Richmond, Texas.
Dan was born in Truscott, Texas and graduated from Lubbock High School. He accepted a track and field scholarship to the University of Houston where he earned three engineering degrees: a B. S. in Petroleum Engineering and a B.S. and M.S. in Chemical Engineering. Socony Mobil named Dan as one of the Top Ten Engineers in the country. Dan began his career with Hudson Engineering in Houston, and over the years served as COO of ABB Randall, President and CEO of Howe Baker Engineers and Chairman of the Board of How-Mar Engineering, LTD, UK.
Dan served on the LCISD School Board from 1975-81 and was a member of the HGAC. He sat on the Appraisal Review Board for Ft. Bend County, was a member of the Ft. Bend County Historical Commission, and served in various capacities at St. John's United Methodist Church. He coached Little League, was an SAE, KDK, a former member of The Richmond Rotary Club and Richard Joseph's Wednesday Morning Coffee Group.
Dan is survived by his beloved wife of sixty years, Sue Zanne, and by two children- son Daniel Myers and his wife Marjorie; and daughter Victoria Ruth and her husband Neal.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 27, 2019