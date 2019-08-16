Home

Richardson Mortuary - Houston
3201 Brookfield Drive
Houston, TX 77045
713-523-4992
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater Love Baptist Church
4517 Laura Koppe Rd
Houston, TX
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Love Baptist Church
4517 Laura Koppe Rd
Houston, TX
Dan Hunter Iii Obituary
DAN HENRY HUNTER III
1990-2019
was born September 30, 1990 in Houston, Texas and passed on August 4, 2019. Dan will be missed by his mother; father; daughters; family and friends; and all who knew and loved him dearly.
All Services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Greater Love Baptist Church, 4517 Laura Koppe Rd.; Houston, TX 77016. Viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00 am and Service to follow at 11:00 am. Interment Houston Memorial Gardens.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 16, 2019
