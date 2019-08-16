|
|
DAN HENRY HUNTER III
1990-2019
was born September 30, 1990 in Houston, Texas and passed on August 4, 2019. Dan will be missed by his mother; father; daughters; family and friends; and all who knew and loved him dearly.
All Services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Greater Love Baptist Church, 4517 Laura Koppe Rd.; Houston, TX 77016. Viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00 am and Service to follow at 11:00 am. Interment Houston Memorial Gardens.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 16, 2019