Daniel Paul Wallick, USAF
2019
Daniel Paul Wallick, USAF (active)
Lt. Col. Dan P. Wallick, 41 years old, serving in the USAF for 19 years, recently died tragically on a hiking trip in the mountains of southern Colorado. As a believer and follower of our Lord Jesus Christ, Dan is now living in heaven. Dan is survived by his wife and two daughters, Dad, Mom, two brothers, two sisters-in-law, four nephews and one niece. Dan loved to climb the 14ers in Colorado, having scaled more than one-half of the 54 mountains. He loved Peak Challenge. He mentored, discipled, and encouraged men to be Godly men. Dan continually role modeled this. He served his Lord Jesus well. He loved and served his wife and family with joy, and also honorably served his country. Dan will be laid to rest at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs, CO.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019