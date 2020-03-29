|
Daniel "Dan" Lee Bach
1953-2020
Daniel (Dan) Lee Bach (66) of Sylvania, OH, was born 08/11/53 at a naval base in Norfolk, VA, and left this earth on 03/25/20 with his wife, Connie, at his side. His parents were Patricia June (Hogle) Bach of Toledo, OH, currently residing in Spring, TX, and the late Gerald Louis Bach of Ottawa Lake, MI. Dan succumbed to a 20-year battle with prostate cancer.
Dan graduated from The University of Toledo in 1977 with a BBA in accounting and became a Certified Management Accountant (CMA) in 1991.
His desire to work in the oil and gas industry led him to his first job with Mitchell Energy & Development Corp. where he worked for 25 years. He ultimately held dual titles of Director of Investor Relations and Assistant Treasurer when Mitchell was sold in 2001. Dan was proud to be a part of the company that developed the 27,000-acre master planned community, The Woodlands, where he lived for 30 years. He also took great pride in his Investor Relations role during the development of Mitchell's fracking technology that led to the resurgence of oil and gas production in the United States.
After Mitchell, Dan joined Plains All American Pipeline L.P. where for 10 years, he was Director of Planning and Manager of Investor Relations during a time of rapid growth. He retired in 2012 due to health problems.
During his energy career, he volunteered for 13 years at The Woodlands High School's Junior Achievement of Southeast Texas. The program fostered work-readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills for 12th graders. Dan was a Boy Scout leader for Troop 772, of The Woodlands United Methodist Church, for 15 years. He led a group of 22 boys in WEBELOS, of which 19 crossed over to Boy Scouts. Ultimately, 10 of the same group earned their Eagle Rank, including his son.
Dan was married to the late Cheryl Sue (Ritter) Bach in 1972 and raised 3 children: Jennifer Bach, an EMT in Galveston, TX, Courtney Bach, a partner for an actuarial firm in Dallas, TX, and Daniel Bach, Jr., a petroleum engineer in Houston, TX. Cheryl lost her battle to cancer in 2008.
A chance meeting in March 2010 with high school classmate Connie Spevak ended with "Will you go to Paris with me?". Dan and Connie were married in March 2012 and set Toledo as their base to travel the world. They were able to explore England, France, Italy, Hungary, Slovakia, Austria, Germany and the Netherlands as well as numerous places from the left to right coasts of the U.S. They also were supporters of the theater and symphonies.
While not traveling, Dan continued his passion for golf as a member of the world renown Inverness Club in Toledo. He also set a goal of becoming a hot glass artist after learning his grandfather, and great-grandfather, both worked production glass. Dan sought out the Toledo Museum of Art and was originally trained by Leonard Marty. He continued formal studies at Bowling Green State University under Allie Hoag and Joel O'Dorisio. Dan felt he was especially lucky to explore glassblowing in Venice in 2018 before the great flood of 2019.
Dan is survived by his mother Patricia Bach, wife Connie Spevak, children Jennifer Leah Bach, Courtney Ann Bach, Daniel Lee (Melissa) Bach, Jr., and grandchildren Everly Sue Bach, Kaili Ryan Ochoa, and Tyler Jax Ochoa. Also, his 5 brothers and sisters Sandra, Gerald, Pamela, James and David.
Due to the inability to have large gatherings because of Coronavirus-19 pandemic restrictions, a celebration of Dan's life is to be held in Houston, TX, and will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be left on the WalkerFuneralHomes.com website under Dan's obituary. The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the Make-A-Wish foundation.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020