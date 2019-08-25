|
|
Daniel Joseph "Jay" Glenney, IV
1947-2019
Daniel Joseph "Jay" Glenney, IV, age 72, died August 16, 2019 in Houston, Texas. A fourth-generation Houstonian, Jay was born on February 16, 1947 to Daniel Joseph "Joe" Glenney, III and Gloria Randolph Glenney. He was in the first graduating class of Strake Jesuit High School and received his Bachelor's degree from Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama. Jay served with the Peace Corps in Malaysia for two years and returned to the States to earn his Master's degree in International Management from the American Graduate School of International Management (now Thunderbird School of Global Management) in Phoenix, Arizona. In 2008, Jay retired after almost 30 years with Houston Lighting & Power, and its successor companies, Reliant Energy and CenterPoint Energy. Retirement wasn't challenging enough for Jay, and he soon joined Utegration, to assist other utility companies implementing advanced software. He retired from Utegration a few weeks before his death.
Preceded in death by his parents and daughter Katherine Elizabeth, Jay is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cynthia Sikes Glenney; daughters and sons-in-law Diane and Dion Smith; Annie and James Moore; and his wonderful granddaughters, Maryann and Aria Moore. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law James and Liza Glenney; sister Kathryn Glenney; nieces, numerous cousins, and other relatives and friends. No funeral service is planned, but a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. To honor Jay, the family suggests you consider a donation in his memory to a .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019