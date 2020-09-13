1/1
Daniel Harrison III
1948 - 2020
Daniel J. Harrison, III, passed away on Saturday, the 5th of September 2020. Born on the 11th of March 1948, he was a third generation Houstonian.
His grandparents, Daniel J. and Ethel Harrison, Sr., his parents, Daniel J. Harrison, Jr. and Mary Alice Smith, and his brother, Bruce Harrison precede in him in death. Dan is survived by his wife of 46 years, Rosemary J. Harrison and his cousins, Owen Finch and Elizabeth Finch Dye.
Dan attended Texas Military Institute in San Antonio, where he was captain of the swim team and graduated from Houston's Lamar High School where he ran track. Following high school, Dan attended Trinity University in San Antonio where he was a member of ROTC and Theta Tau Upsilon fraternity.
Dan was a devoted steward of the land of Texas and had a passion for geology as an independent oil and gas operator, aviation, ranching, and wildlife. He was a member of the River Oaks Country Club, The Houston Club, The Gulf Coast Conservation Association, and TSCRA.
The family gathered for a private interment at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed toward Texas Children's Hospital, Office of Philanthropy, Ste. 5214, P.O. Box 300630, Houston, TX 77230-0630 (In memo line designate Dr. Huda Zoghbi Molecular and Human Genetics); or to Houston Methodist Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 4384, Houston, TX 77210-4384; or to Baylor-St. Luke's Foundation, P.O. Box 20269, Houston, TX 77225.
Please visit Mr. Harrison's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
7137893005
September 12, 2020
I have worked for Dan for 30 years. I could not imagine a better man to work for. He had a love for the land and always a conservationist's heart. Treated his employees like family. We're going to miss him.
Rocky and the Arrow S Ranch crew.
Rocky Roberts
