Daniel G. Illerich
Retired Lt. Col. USAF
1924-2020
Illerich, Daniel G.
Retired Lt. Col. USAF
Born July 21, 1924
Passed January 24, 2020
At 95 years of age, Lt. Col. Daniel G. Illerich Retired USAF was a man who managed two careers in his life up until retirement. Dan was a Select FAA Certified Flight Instructor who had completed Instrument Training and was selected as a Designated Pilot Examiner for Small Aircrafts. Dan also concurrently served with the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotila 612 as a Pilot Observer and subsequently appointed as Auxiliary Inspector of Aircrafts to be used in Operations and was further selected for Staff Training Officer. Dan's time was terminated by his physical.
Dan was a Charter Member of GHAFI, Greater Houston Area Flight Instructor's and served as Training Director. Dan also served as Precinct Chairman of Galveston Republican Committee in the Clear Lake Area upon his move to Friendswood, Texas. Dan had been appointed OMBUNDSON and Council Observer. Dan was also Secretary of HAROA, Houston Area Retired Officer's Association, Member of the 23rd Bomb Squadron and former member of the Nasa Area Shrine Club and the National Ski Patrol.
Dan was also husband to Mary A. MacFarlane-Illerich, deceased.
Daniel G. Illerich was a graduate from the University of Nevada, Mechanical Engineer, University of Chicago, MSA Engineering Management.
Dan was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Friendswood, Texas
To my family and friends, "So long it's been good to know you but it's time to go".
To my Graduates and Co-Workers remember the " Missing Man Formation", "Keep your air speed up and the dirty side down stay out of thunderstorms go play in the clouds God gave us."
A Celebration of Life will take place at Hope Lutheran Church 1804 S. Friendswood Dr. Friendswood Texas January 27, 2020 at 10:00am Officiate: Rev. Ralph W. Hobratschk, Senior Pastor
A lunch will be served after the Celebration
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020