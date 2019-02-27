Services Memorial Oaks Funeral Home 13001 Katy Fwy Houston , TX 77079 (281) 497-2210 Service 1:00 PM St. Paul's United Methodist Church 5501 Main St Houston , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for Daniel Lehane Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Daniel Lehane M.D.

1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Daniel Edward Lehane, M.D.

1940-2019

Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Dr. Daniel Edward Lehane III went to his eternal home on February 21, 2019, surrounded by family and close friends. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on April 1, 1940, Dan moved to Rye, New York as a young boy. In his sophomore year of high school, he met the love of his life, Christina. Dan and Tina married on September 1, 1962. The two enjoyed 56 years of marriage with 4 children, 13 grandchildren, and a great-grandson.

Upon graduating from Colgate University, Dan went on to study medicine at State University of New York at Buffalo. After finishing medical school, he served in the Navy for two years, stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. Dan then completed his residency in internal medicine and his fellowship in medical oncology at Baylor College of Medicine followed by board certification in oncology. He was then recruited by Baylor College of Medicine for his pharmacology expertise and served as Associate Professor of Medicine. He later joined the Methodist Hospital Physician Organization and was Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College. He went on to serve as the Distinguished Chair of Medical Oncology. In addition, he was the oncology subspecialty education coordinator for the Houston Methodist Department of Internal Medicine residency program and a lead mentor in the Houston Methodist Hematology-Oncology Fellowship. Dan was the interim course director for the Houston Methodist Cancer Center and moderator for the breast and colorectal tumor boards. He was passionate about cancer research and was a principal investigator for Southwest Oncology Group for the Houston Methodist Cancer Center, a member of the NRG oncology clinical research group, and a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. He practiced medicine at Houston Methodist Hospital for 40 years. He was a steadfast mentor to countless nurses, medical students, residents, and faculty during his medical career, and a tremendous clinician. His patients had a great deal of respect and admiration for his medical acumen, his personality, and his communication skills with many referring to him as the finest physician they've ever visited.

In addition to his passion for medicine, Dan loved his family, friends, and horses. When Dan wasn't riding his cutting horse, he was coaching his children in their sports. Dan was an active member of Tejas Vaqueros for 29 years, serving as a Director for three years, cherishing the deep relationships he built with his "friends for life." He also served as a volunteer at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for 35 years altogether, and was a Lifetime VP for ten years, and was active with the Livestock Show until his very last days. Serving on the Board of Directors for the Houston Symphony, Dan created an HLSR scholarship for the Symphony and set up a $50,000 challenge grant, given each year to the Houston Symphony to help fund their Discovery Concert Series which introduces musical education to elementary school children in Houston and surrounding areas.

Dan and Tina loved gathering family at the Ranch where everyone could ride horses, play with all sorts of farm animals, and gather around the table at the end of a long day under the Texas sun. If you knew Dan, you knew his heartwarming smile and embrace, his compassion, and his generosity. Dan gave much of his life to better his family, his community, and the field of oncology. His work will continue to live on through the legacy he leaves with us.

Dr. Lehane is preceded in death by his parents Daniel Edward Lehane, Jr. and Florence Martha Mae Lehane, and infant son David Rolland Lehane. He's survived by his wife Tina Lehane. His daughter Lisa Baltzell, her husband Kent, and their children: Nicole and Aaron Goodman. Casey and Dana Baltzell, son Tripp. Brittany Baltzell. Caitlin Baltzell and fiancé Jonathan Toth. His son Daniel E. Lehane IV, his wife Jennifer, and their children Meg, Anna, Rachel, and Thomas. His son Michael Lehane, his wife Cheryl, and their children Connor, Kelsey, and Carson. His son Sean Lehane, his wife Kristi, and their children Mason and Landon.

Services to honor Dan's life will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, March 1st at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 5501 Main St, Houston.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions be made to Houston Methodist Hospital in support of the Cancer Center Research Innovation Fund. Donations may be sent to the Houston Methodist Hospital Foundation, PO Box 4384, Houston, Texas 77210-4384 in memory of Daniel E. Lehane, M.D. Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2019