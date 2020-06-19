Daniel McGovern
1981 - 2020
Daniel Patrick
McGovern
1981-2020
Daniel Patrick McGovern, a lifelong resident of the Houston area, died unexpectedly on May 28th in Willis, TX.
Danny is survived by his brother, Michael McGovern of Houston; his nephew, Blaine McGovern; his sister, Shirley Morrison of London, England; brother-in-law Kevin Ritchie; and nieces Jada Ritchie, Jennica Ritchie, and Alexa Ritchie; and many caring friends.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 am on June 19th at St. Martha Catholic Church of Kingwood. Donations to StJude.org.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. Martha Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Rios Funeral Directors at Greenlawn
21036 Loop 494
New Caney, TX 77357
281-689-7878
