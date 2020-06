Daniel PatrickMcGovern1981-2020Daniel Patrick McGovern, a lifelong resident of the Houston area, died unexpectedly on May 28th in Willis, TX.Danny is survived by his brother, Michael McGovern of Houston; his nephew, Blaine McGovern; his sister, Shirley Morrison of London, England; brother-in-law Kevin Ritchie; and nieces Jada Ritchie, Jennica Ritchie, and Alexa Ritchie; and many caring friends.A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 am on June 19th at St. Martha Catholic Church of Kingwood. Donations to StJude.org