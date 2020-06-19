Daniel Patrick
McGovern
1981-2020
Daniel Patrick McGovern, a lifelong resident of the Houston area, died unexpectedly on May 28th in Willis, TX.
Danny is survived by his brother, Michael McGovern of Houston; his nephew, Blaine McGovern; his sister, Shirley Morrison of London, England; brother-in-law Kevin Ritchie; and nieces Jada Ritchie, Jennica Ritchie, and Alexa Ritchie; and many caring friends.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 am on June 19th at St. Martha Catholic Church of Kingwood. Donations to StJude.org.
McGovern
1981-2020
Daniel Patrick McGovern, a lifelong resident of the Houston area, died unexpectedly on May 28th in Willis, TX.
Danny is survived by his brother, Michael McGovern of Houston; his nephew, Blaine McGovern; his sister, Shirley Morrison of London, England; brother-in-law Kevin Ritchie; and nieces Jada Ritchie, Jennica Ritchie, and Alexa Ritchie; and many caring friends.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 am on June 19th at St. Martha Catholic Church of Kingwood. Donations to StJude.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 19, 2020.