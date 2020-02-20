Home

Pat H. Foley & Company
1200 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
(713) 869-6261
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 PM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St Rose of Lima Catholic Church
3600 Brinkman
Houston, TX
View Map

Daniel Mohel


1932 - 2020
Daniel Mohel Obituary
Daniel Joe Mohel
1932-2020
Daniel Joe Mohel passed away February 15, 2020 after a brief illness and is now walking with his Lord. He was born September 5, 1932 in Taylor, Texas, the only child of Dan and Christina (Mikus) Mohel. He graduated from Taylor High School in 1950 and entered the US Army in 1953. After serving in Japan and Korea, he was honorably discharged and returned to Taylor marrying Mildred David on a snowy day in November 1955. Shortly thereafter, they relocated to Houston, and Dan began 40-year sales/purchasing career in the wholesale plumbing supply business. Over the years as Houston grew, he worked at various companies helping to build several major structures including Bush Airport and the Galleria. On the weekends, he repaired cars for co-workers and neighbors. Dan was an active member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church since 1961 and, since retirement, enjoyed playing 31 at the Thursday Club gatherings. He was also a member of the St Rose Men's Club.
Dan is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mildred; daughters, Susan (Ted) Samore of Dallas and Paula Weatherford of Magnolia; son, Timothy Mohel of Dallas; grandchildren, Griffith Samore and Lauren Weatherford; step-grandsons, Christopher Weatherford (Justine), Kevin Weatherford, Keith Weatherford (Jessica), and Craig Weatherford; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Mazden, and Liam. Dan is also survived by an aunt, and multiple generations of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation from 5PM to 8PM with a rosary at 7PM will be held on Friday, February 21, at Pat H Foley funeral home, 1200 34th Street Houston. A Funeral Mass will be held at St Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 3600 Brinkman, Houston, on Saturday, February 22 at 11AM. Internment at Woodlawn Cemetery follows a luncheon at St. Rose.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2020
