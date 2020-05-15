Daniel Mozisek
1946-2020
Daniel Leroy Mozisek, 73, of La Grange, Texas died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at his home in Katy, Texas.
Visitation will take place Friday, May 15, at Fayette Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory in La Grange, Texas from noon to 7 p.m. with family there from 5-7 p.m. and the rosary at 7 p.m. The funeral will take place Saturday, May 16, at 11 a.m. at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in La Grange, Texas.
Daniel was born Nov. 18, 1946, in La Grange to Anton and Annie Mozisek. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired from Schulte Building Systems in 2015 after spending his career in metal building sales in the Houston area. He spent much of his free time and retirement in La Grange as a rancher tending to cattle and the family land. He enjoyed supporting community organizations and events in La Grange and surrounding communities as well as in Houston. He was a life member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HLSR) and a member of the Calf Scramble Donors Committee, serving as chairman from 1991-1993. He was a life member of the HLSR Calf Scramble fraternity Delta Alpha (DA), a life member of the HLSR High Bidders and a life member of the HLSR 189 Club. Daniel was also was a longtime member of the Houston Farm & Ranch Club. He was an honorary life member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 2917 in Houston. He enjoyed supporting the La Grange community such as the Fayette County Fair and the parish he grew up in as a parishioner and volunteer, the Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in La Grange. He was a life member of the Vietnam Veterans of America and a member of the American Legion, Wounded Warrior Project, National Rifle Association and the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.
He is survived by his wife Susie Mozisek, daughter Danette Mozisek of Houston, stepson Tommy Mitchell and wife Laurie of Katy, Texas, stepson Chad Mitchell of Houston, grandson Jake Mitchell of Katy, Texas, brother Franklin Mozisek of La Grange, nephew Blayne Mozisek of Austin, niece Blayre Coronado of Leander, Texas, uncle Bernard Mozisek of La Grange and cousins George Rainosek of La Grange, Georgia Popp of Houston, Bruce Mozisek of La Grange, Brian Mozisek of La Grange, Leroy Kristek of Austin, David Kruppa of Huntsville, Texas, Fred Knebel, Jr. of Ellinger and Larry Knebel of Plum.
The family suggests memorial donations to the Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 936 FM 2436 La Grange, Texas 78945; The American Legion, 1441 FM 155, La Grange, TX 78945 or the charity of one's choice.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 15, 2020.