Daniel Oakes
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Rosel Oakes
1960-2020
Dano received an unexpected call to heaven in May 2020. He was born child number 6 of 8 into a closely-knit family in a small western Pennsylvania town, Hermitage. His parents, Raymond Rosel Oakes and Beatrice Allison Oakes, both preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Harris Oakes, his son, Zachary Rosel Oakes, his daughter and fiancé, Sabrina Christine Oakes and Tim Martinez, and his granddaughter, Kaycee Raelynn Martinez. His surviving sisters and their spouses are Ella & Tom Bolt, Patte & Rob Thornburg, Merrilee & Tim Harris, BJ & Kieth Priest, and Nancy & Tim MacFarlane. Also he has a surviving brother, Joe Oakes and his spouse, Virginia. Dan's oldest brother, Dave Oakes, passed away just a few years earlier.
Dan attended Kennedy Christian Catholic schools in Hermitage and ATES Technical Institute in Niles, Ohio where he received an Associate Degree of Applied Science in Electronic Engineering Technology. Dan was recruited out of this school and upon graduation and moved immediately to Stafford, Texas for Texas Instruments to begin a long and storied career in the electronics industries. Dan was employed by Dish Network as a Staff Technician/Embedded tester where he shared his love of Blues Music, BBQ judging, travel and his two furry children, Zoe and Buddy. Dan was most proud of his Master Judge position with Kansas City BBQ & Rocky Mtn BBQ Assn. He loved sharing his BBQ knowledge and experiences with his friends.
Dan considered himself as the #1 Cleveland Browns fan committed for life and he was a huge supporter of the local MLB team wherever he lived. Blues music was in his blood as was going to hundreds of music venues and concerts in his lifetime supported by a chest full of ticket stubs. Dan was a lover of family, friends, love, laughter and life. He will be greatly missed by all.
Cremation has been arranged with Horan & McConaty. 11150 East Dartmouth Avenue Aurora, CO 80014.
Dan's favorite charity is Disabled American Veterans, 501(c).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Aurora, CO 80014
(303) 745-4418
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved