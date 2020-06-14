Daniel Rosel Oakes

1960-2020

Dano received an unexpected call to heaven in May 2020. He was born child number 6 of 8 into a closely-knit family in a small western Pennsylvania town, Hermitage. His parents, Raymond Rosel Oakes and Beatrice Allison Oakes, both preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Harris Oakes, his son, Zachary Rosel Oakes, his daughter and fiancé, Sabrina Christine Oakes and Tim Martinez, and his granddaughter, Kaycee Raelynn Martinez. His surviving sisters and their spouses are Ella & Tom Bolt, Patte & Rob Thornburg, Merrilee & Tim Harris, BJ & Kieth Priest, and Nancy & Tim MacFarlane. Also he has a surviving brother, Joe Oakes and his spouse, Virginia. Dan's oldest brother, Dave Oakes, passed away just a few years earlier.

Dan attended Kennedy Christian Catholic schools in Hermitage and ATES Technical Institute in Niles, Ohio where he received an Associate Degree of Applied Science in Electronic Engineering Technology. Dan was recruited out of this school and upon graduation and moved immediately to Stafford, Texas for Texas Instruments to begin a long and storied career in the electronics industries. Dan was employed by Dish Network as a Staff Technician/Embedded tester where he shared his love of Blues Music, BBQ judging, travel and his two furry children, Zoe and Buddy. Dan was most proud of his Master Judge position with Kansas City BBQ & Rocky Mtn BBQ Assn. He loved sharing his BBQ knowledge and experiences with his friends.

Dan considered himself as the #1 Cleveland Browns fan committed for life and he was a huge supporter of the local MLB team wherever he lived. Blues music was in his blood as was going to hundreds of music venues and concerts in his lifetime supported by a chest full of ticket stubs. Dan was a lover of family, friends, love, laughter and life. He will be greatly missed by all.

Cremation has been arranged with Horan & McConaty. 11150 East Dartmouth Avenue Aurora, CO 80014.

Dan's favorite charity is Disabled American Veterans, 501(c).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store