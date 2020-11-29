Daniel Phillip
Woodruff
1955-2020
Daniel Phillip Woodruff was born in Schenectady, New York, on Easter morning, the 10th of April 1955, and passed away in Houston on Sunday, the 8th of November 2020, following a long illness. He was 65 years of age.
Predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Judge Phillip D. and Mildred Woodruff of Houston, and maternal grandparents, Dr. Paul G. and Beatrice Daubenspeck, of Erie, Pennsylvania; and his father, Phil Woodruff, Daniel is survived by his mother, Marilyn; his brothers, Tom G. Woodruff and his wife Mellissa, and J.D. Woodruff and his wife Linda; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and good friends.
"Dan" (as he was known to friends and family) and his father had the opportunity to be on a billboard on the 59 Freeway in Houston and from that he became aware of other cities, mainly Hollywood. However, he was active in school plays in singing and dancing including acting as one of the Von Trapp children in "The Sound of Music." At the age of 10 he toured Texas and Louisiana singing in the mixed chorus in church and a solo at graduation in high school.
He attended Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas, later transferring the University of Texas where he met Will Geer, best known for his portrayal of Grandpa Zebulon Tyler Walton in the 1970s TV series "The Waltons." Mr. Geer encouraged him to move to Hollywood, which he did, and remained for 30 years.
There he became well acquainted with the film industry. Among the many people he met was George Cukor, who became somewhat of a mentor, but moreover, he was sure that they were related because Mr. Cukor's favorite aunt was A. Cora Woodruff.
He worked in movies and television because of his vast knowledge and interest in those fields. He was an asset to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and worked many years promoting the Academy until he became ill in 2000. His illness forced him to return to Houston.
Dan was always interested and excited to share an idea with film.
He loved going to Galveston Bay to go fishing and crabbing.
He was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, where he will be inurned with many happy thoughts for the future.
The inurnment is to be conducted at ten o'clock in the morning on Saturday, the 5th of December, in the Memorial Garden of St. Luke's Untied Methodist Church. 3471 Westheimer Road in Houston, where the Rev. Cliff Ritter, Pastor of Caring Ministries, will officiate.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in Dan's name be directed to the charity of one's choice

