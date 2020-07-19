Daniel Pritchett1946-2020Daniel Pritchett, 74, of Houston, Texas, died Thursday, July 16, 2020. After experiencing a stroke in March 2015, he spent the remainder of his days in assisted living at Lovett Place in Houston.Burial will take place at Sam Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, in Houston. Due to COVID-19, a service is not planned at this time.A native of Oklahoma City, Okla., Pritchett was born to James and Agnes Lucille Pritchett on July 8, 1946. He was the second of four children, following older brother James (Jim) and preceding younger sister Brunelle and brother Thomas (Tom).Pritchett graduated from Southeast High School in 1964 and joined the U.S. Army, spending two years in Frankfurt, Germany. In 1966, he returned to Oklahoma City and attended a photography school before enrolling in the University of Oklahoma on the GI Bill.Bachelor's degree in hand, Pritchett secured employment as a copy editor at the Daily Oklahoman, the state's largest newspaper. He later moved to Houston for the first of two tenures there. The first time, he worked at an advertising agency in Montrose before moving to San Antonio in the early 1970s to work at the San Antonio Light newspaper and then the Express-News. He also lived for six years in Merida, Mexico, and taught English to Spanish speakers. He moved to Houston again in 1997 to work at the Houston Chronicle, where he remained until he retired. Initially serving as the copy editor for Texas Magazine, he also worked on other features sections and later joined the Chronicle editorial board as the copy editor of the opinion section. He had planned to return to his beloved Merida upon retirement, but health issues kept him in Houston.Pritchett was preceded in death by his parents and by Jim's wife, Deanna, and Tom's husband, Steve. In addition to his siblings and Brunelle's husband, Eddie Wester, Pritchett is survived by a host of friends, including his best friend, Dee Howell of Houston, and her sister, Marcy Bronner of Georgia. Pritchett also had many friends from the Houston Chronicle. Pritchett's loved ones express sincere thanks to the committed staff of Lovett Place, who provided exemplary care for more than five years.