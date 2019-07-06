Services Waltrip Funeral Directors 1415 Campbell Road Houston , TX 77055 (713) 465-2525 Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Waltrip Funeral Directors 1415 Campbell Road Houston , TX 77055 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM St. Stephen's United Methodist Church 2003 W. 43rd St. Houston , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for Daniel West Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Daniel West

1943 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Daniel Peter

"Dan" West

1943-2019

Daniel Peter "Dan" West unexpectedly passed away on July 2, 2019 at his home in Coldspring, Texas at the age of 75.

Dan was born in Niagara Falls, New York on September 29, 1943 to Irving and Pat West. His family moved to Texas when Dan was a child. In 1962 Dan graduated from Highlands High School in San Antonio, Texas. Dan married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Ruth West, on June 8, 1963 and after her passing he married Karen Ann Jordan on July 4, 2003.

Dan began his career working at the San Antonio Press right upon graduating from high school. He transferred to the Houston Chronicle in 1971 and was promoted to Press Room Manager. He experienced a fulfilling career and worked his way up to Director of Press Room Operations and retired after 35 years. Dan was very passionate about his work and career, as well as being a mentor to so many. He was a member of Point Blank Community Church and was very devoted to his faith. He served in the United Methodist Men, as well as being a youth director and choir member at different times in his life. Dan was a part of the masonic lodge for 46 years. His current affiliation was with the Mount Moriah Lodge in Coldspring, Texas where he served as Junior Warden. Dan enjoyed RVing, cruising and spending time with his family and friends. He was a lover of food, a strong Republican and not afraid to speak his mind. Dan had a kind heart, a gentle soul and would help anyone out in the time of need. He was known for having clever and endearing nicknames for his loved ones.

He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Karen Ann Jordan West. He is also survived by his children: Daniel Peter West Jr. and husband, John Benzer, Tamara Ruth Lumpkin and husband, Pat Lumpkin—children Brody and Cali, stepchildren: Craig Jordan and wife Darby Jordan—children Caden and Kasyn, and Brian Jordan and wife Misty Jordan—and their son Levi, Rhonda Kay Jordan Avans and husband Kenneth Avans—children Kaylin Avans— her daughter Brooklynn, Kenneth Wayne ("KW") Avans and wife Austin Avans—and their daughter Evelyn.

Family and friends will come together and share memories of this wonderful man during a visitation from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 7 at Waltrip Funeral Directors, 1415 Campbell Road in Houston, 77055. Funeral services, officiated by Pastor John McDonald and Reverend Lindsay Smith, will be 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 8, in the sanctuary of St. Stephen's United Methodist Church, 2003 W. 43rd St. in Houston, 77018. A Masonic graveside service, under the auspices of Mt. Moriah Masonic Lodge #37, A.F. & A.M., will follow at Woodlawn Garden of Memories, 1101 Antoine, also in Houston.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Larry Allison, John Benzer, Les Dullnig, Reinhart Heinz, Craig Jordan, Pat Lumpkin, West Newsom and Billy West.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the . Published in Houston Chronicle from July 6 to July 7, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.