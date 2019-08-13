|
|
Danny Wayne Davis
1957-2019
Danny Wayne Davis passed away unexpectedly on August 8, 2019 in San Antonio, TX at the age of 62. Danny was born in New Orleans, LA to Jack Elder Davis and Ruth Mae Butler. He is preceded in death by his father Jack, mother Ruth and stepfather Lou Bohan. Danny is survived by his wife Michele, daughter Heather, son Timothy and wife Allison, daughter Meredith and 4 precious grandchildren Jason, Kristen, Berkeley and Mick. He is also survived by his only sibling Linda Cooley. He graduated from the University of Houston in 1982. The Epsilon-Omicron chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon was his life while at U of H. He continued to be a member of Cougar Pride and proud supporter of the Coogs. A memorial service is scheduled for 6 pm August 14, 2019 at The Settegast-Kopf Co. @ Sugar Creek. At Danny's request, in lieu of flowers, please donate to , Houston SPCA or a in his name. Tribute and or words of condolence may be left at www.settegastkopf.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2019