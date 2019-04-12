|
|
Reverend Danny
Arnez Gilliam, Sr.
1958-2019
Celebration of Life of Reverend Danny Gilliam, Sr., Saturday, April 13, 2019 visitation at 9:00 a.m. Celebration of Life at 10:00 a.m. at Fountain of Praise Church, 13950 Hillcroft Ave, Houston, TX 77085. Interment is at Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland, Texas. Floral arrangements may be ordered though Fort bend Memorial Planning Center, 15006 Highway 6, Rosharon, Texas 77583, 281-710-4893 www.fortbendmemorialpc.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2019