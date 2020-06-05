Darin Ables
1964 - 2020
Darin Scott Ables
1964-2020
Darin Scott Ables was born in Houston, Texas on November 2, 1964 and passed away on May 31, 2020 at the age of 55. For the majority of his life, Scott called Houston home. He was a graduate of Klein Forest High School and received his B.S. degree in History from Texas State University. In addition, Scott received a Computer Science degree from SMU. It was this degree that enabled Scott to pursue an enjoyable career in the computer field, until chronic health issues prevented him from continuing active employment.
He is survived by his father Clinton E. Ables and wife Jan, sister Dana Morales and husband Fred, nieces Olivia and Natalie Morales, and aunts Nancy Connell and Margaret Inell Whiteman and husband Ted. He is preceded in death by his mother Judith Loggins Atkinson.
Scott was an active member of Second Baptist Church in Houston, Texas. Remembrances in Scott's memory may be made to the American Heart Association, Second Baptist Church, or a charity of your choice.
Due to the current pandemic, there will be no formal services.
Scott is under the care of Canon Funeral Home.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Canon Funeral Home - Waller
1420 Farr St.
Waller, TX 77484
(936) 372-3683
3 entries
June 2, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
June 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 2, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2nd Corthinians 1:4
D T
