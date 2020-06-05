Darin Scott Ables
1964-2020
Darin Scott Ables was born in Houston, Texas on November 2, 1964 and passed away on May 31, 2020 at the age of 55. For the majority of his life, Scott called Houston home. He was a graduate of Klein Forest High School and received his B.S. degree in History from Texas State University. In addition, Scott received a Computer Science degree from SMU. It was this degree that enabled Scott to pursue an enjoyable career in the computer field, until chronic health issues prevented him from continuing active employment.
He is survived by his father Clinton E. Ables and wife Jan, sister Dana Morales and husband Fred, nieces Olivia and Natalie Morales, and aunts Nancy Connell and Margaret Inell Whiteman and husband Ted. He is preceded in death by his mother Judith Loggins Atkinson.
Scott was an active member of Second Baptist Church in Houston, Texas. Remembrances in Scott's memory may be made to the American Heart Association, Second Baptist Church, or a charity of your choice.
Due to the current pandemic, there will be no formal services.
Scott is under the care of Canon Funeral Home.
1964-2020
Darin Scott Ables was born in Houston, Texas on November 2, 1964 and passed away on May 31, 2020 at the age of 55. For the majority of his life, Scott called Houston home. He was a graduate of Klein Forest High School and received his B.S. degree in History from Texas State University. In addition, Scott received a Computer Science degree from SMU. It was this degree that enabled Scott to pursue an enjoyable career in the computer field, until chronic health issues prevented him from continuing active employment.
He is survived by his father Clinton E. Ables and wife Jan, sister Dana Morales and husband Fred, nieces Olivia and Natalie Morales, and aunts Nancy Connell and Margaret Inell Whiteman and husband Ted. He is preceded in death by his mother Judith Loggins Atkinson.
Scott was an active member of Second Baptist Church in Houston, Texas. Remembrances in Scott's memory may be made to the American Heart Association, Second Baptist Church, or a charity of your choice.
Due to the current pandemic, there will be no formal services.
Scott is under the care of Canon Funeral Home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 5, 2020.