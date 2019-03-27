Dariush Ansari

1944-2019

Mr. Dariush Ansari, born in Tehran, Iran, on July 31, 1944, passed away in the early morning on Sunday, March 24th surrounded by his loving family and friends. Dariush immigrated to America in 1979 where he was involved in many successful business ventures before founding Fresh Brew Coffee & Vending, growing it from the ground up to employ 130 people. Dariush loved watching the Texans and the Rockets, as sports were major cornerstones of his life. For a brief period of time, he even played for the Minnesota Vikings. To instill the same love of sports in his children, Dariush was instrumental in the success of their athletic careers, encouraging them to work their hardest in every aspect of their lives. He loved playing poker, watching Dancing with the Stars, and being surrounded by his many loyal friends. Dariush's generosity knew no bounds—he took the time to help anyone who needed it and touched many peoples' lives. His appetite for life was infectious, and his energy brightened up any room that he entered. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Mahnaz, his daughter, Tina, his son, Ali, his son-in-law, Troy, his future daughter-in-law, Niousha, his two grandchildren, Natalia and Alec, his mother, Parvin, his brother, Mehrdad, his niece, Sophie, and his nephew, Kamyar.

Please join us to celebrate a wonderful life lived on Sunday March 31, 2019 from 4:00 p.m.- p.m. at The St. Regis Houston 1919 Briar Oaks Lane, Houston, TX., 77027-3408.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed in Dariush name to . Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary