|
|
Darleen E. Gibson
1943-2019
Darleen Estella Gibson, age 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019, surrounded by her three children and in the thoughts and prayers of her family and friends. Darleen was born on July 5, 1943 in Houston, Texas to John Robert Parlette and Dorothy Bradshaw Parlette. Raised in Houston, she graduated from Bellaire High School in 1961. While attending the Texas Tech University, she was a member of the Delta Gamma Fraternity, and received a Bachelor of Science degree in 1966. Darleen spent the majority of her professional life in Houston, where she worked alongside her father, brother and sister in varying capacities. She was an active parishioner of St. Mark's Episcopal Church and thoroughly enjoyed her involvement as a member of the St. Mark's Altar Guild and the Daughters of the King Order. As a single mother, she will always be remembered for her unwavering support and love for her family, especially for her children and grandchildren, her infectious smile and her strong will to live. Darleen was preceded in death by her parents, her brother-in-law Charles Elliott Knott and her baby granddaughter Julia Elaine Gibson. She is survived by her daughter Kayleen Gibson Lambie and husband Andrew; son, Christian Bruce Gibson and wife Jennifer; son Gary Earl Gibson and wife Leslie, all of Houston Texas. Darleen was the proud grandmother of Cadence Judith Lambie, John Christian and Lauren Elizabeth Gibson, and Katherine Grace and Elizabeth Paige Gibson. She is also survived by her sister Myrleen Knott and her brother John Parlette and wife Janis, her niece Katherine Hunter and nephew Chris Parlette and their respective families. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Forest Park Lawndale. The funeral service will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Grand Chapel at Forest Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 23, 2019