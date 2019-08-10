|
Darlene Elsie Harsch
1922-2019
Darlene Elsie Harsch, age 97, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 in Hockley, TX. She was baptized in 1922 at Salem Lutheran Church where her mother was baptized in 1895 and was a member of Messiah Lutheran in Houston for 90 years.
Darlene is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Leo, her parents, Ernest Edward Hillgeist and Meta Harmeier Hillegeist, brothers, Lawrence and Norman Hillegeist and sister Martha Sams. Survivors include son David Harsch and wife Teresa and daughter Mary Schwenke and husband Kenton in addition to numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Darlene's Celebration of Life will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 with visitation one hour prior at Klein Funeral Home Tomball. Interment will follow at Salem Lutheran Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2019