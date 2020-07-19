Darrell Dee Dacke

1958-2020

Darrell Dee Dacke, of League City, TX, a faithful father and son, adventure seeker, and respected entrepreneur, passed away at age 62 on July 8, 2020.

He was born in Houston, TX, on May 24, 1958, and graduated early from Pasadena High School. With a natural ambition to learn, he became an incredibly intelligent, self-taught electrical engineer. At only 15, he started sweeping the floors at Custom Power Inc., staying late and shadowing the workers to learn all he could about the business. His hard work paid off, as he purchased the company at age 29 and more than doubled its size under his leadership. After twenty successful years, Darrell sold Custom Power and created Pidman, a highly specialized transformer manufacturing company with only a handful of competitors around the world.

Darrell loved the outdoors, especially in the summer. He started water-skiing in his twenties, golfing in his thirties, deep sea fishing in his forties, and boated all his life. Constantly tan and unable to sit still, he found a multitude of hobbies from raising cows to singing in the choir, driving motorcycles, attending sporting events, building household furniture, and playing the piano. However, his favorite hobby was making his kids laugh.

A dependable, energetic, and loving father, Darrell is survived by his four children, Justin, Holly, Preston, and Tori Dacke, each with their own stories of his incredible goodness.

Also surviving are his parents, David and Letha Dacke, whom he visited faithfully and cared for, especially during their aging years, and his niece, Heather Cavanaugh, and nephews, Clay and Seth Powell. They find peace in knowing Darrell is at last in Heaven with his sister, Diana Powell (Dacke) who preceded him in death in 2014.

Darrell will be greatly missed by numerous friends, business associates, and church family members who hold heartwarming memories of his 62 years as a native Houstonian.

Darrell Dee Dacke will be honored on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. A visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a funeral service to follow promptly at 2:30 p.m. in the Grand Chapel at Brookside Funeral Home, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, TX 77039. Burial will take place following services.

Flowers can be sent to Brookside Funeral Home by Tuesday, July 21, 2020.



