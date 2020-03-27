Home

Darrell Murphy


1940 - 2020
Darrell Murphy Obituary
Darrell H. Murphy
1940-2020
Beloved father and friend Darrell Murphy passed away Friday, Mar 20, 2020 at age 79. A structural engineer by trade, Darrell was also known as an accomplished songwriter, musician and actor who graced the stage, screen and creative communities everywhere he lived. In death he joins Hallie, his former wife of 40 years, mother Annie Candelari and father Pat Murphy. He is survived by his children, Gina, Trish and husband Paul Casmedes, Darin and wife Sasha, and grandchildren Travis, Julian and Dexter.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2020
