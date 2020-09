It was totally impossible to be prepared for news of Darrell's demise. He left us way too soon.

As Darrell matriculated at Texas Southern. I had the privilege to supervise him as a sports writer on The Herald newspaper. He was a delightful student to work with. He exhibited a great work ethic, but above that he was mannerable and often flashed that bright friendly smile.

Darrell begin his professional career as Sports Information Director at his alma mater. Later he went on to become a member of the administrative staff of the Houston Sports Authority (at the world famous Astrodome) and later transitioned to the newly built NRG stadium).

May God place him in a special place for those who quietly, went about being great in life. That is the takeaway for those of us who appreciated and loved him. R.I.P.

Alice Rogers

Acquaintance