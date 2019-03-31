|
Darrell David Wilson
1939-2019
Darrell David Wilson passed away 3/22/2019 from a long illness. Born in Thorndale, Tx, 8/18/1939. Survived by loving wife of 58 yrs. Margaret Ann Wilson; sister Carol Wilson Koenig; niece Kelly Jaggers and nephew Howard Wayne Koenig, Jr.. A 1957 graduate of Reagan High School ; a 1961 graduate of [email protected]; member of Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity. Chosen profession was a CPA. Was a lifetime member of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and a lifetime member of the Gulf Coast Longhorn Breeders Assoc.. The family gives thanks to Sylvia Mendoza and family for providing special care to him for many years.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019