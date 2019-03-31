Home

POWERED BY

Services
Santana Funeral Directors Inc
5352 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77007
(713) 880-2828
Resources
More Obituaries for Darrell Wilsin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrell Wilsin


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Darrell Wilsin Obituary
Darrell David Wilson
1939-2019
Darrell David Wilson passed away 3/22/2019 from a long illness. Born in Thorndale, Tx, 8/18/1939. Survived by loving wife of 58 yrs. Margaret Ann Wilson; sister Carol Wilson Koenig; niece Kelly Jaggers and nephew Howard Wayne Koenig, Jr.. A 1957 graduate of Reagan High School ; a 1961 graduate of [email protected]; member of Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity. Chosen profession was a CPA. Was a lifetime member of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and a lifetime member of the Gulf Coast Longhorn Breeders Assoc.. The family gives thanks to Sylvia Mendoza and family for providing special care to him for many years.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now