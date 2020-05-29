Darryl Maurice Allen, Jr.1985-2020Darryl Maurice Allen, Jr., 34, was born to Darryl Maurice Allen and Sandra Williams Allen. Maurice was dedicated to the Lord in July of 1985 at Apostolic Assembly of Love Church (Bishop Louis W. Osborne, Jr.) and was baptized and filled with the Holy Spirit at Christ Temple Apostolic Church (Bishop David Allen, Sr.).Maurice graduated from Klein Forest High School in 2003 where he served as Student Ambassador and as a member of the African American Heritage Society (AAHS).The enthusiasm and dedication he showed to the members of the Kappa Gamma Phi Step Team was unparalleled. The brotherhood was very popular among the high school step team circuit, winning many championships throughout the Houston area. As a member of this team Maurice was known as Lil' Deezy and held the position of Sergeant at Arms, Vice-President and President.In addition to his school activities, he was very active in the youth ministry, Steadfast Teens of Righteous Morals (S.T.O.R.M) at New Light Christian Center Church. He was a founding member of the male step team Alpha Omega (AQ).Maurice started his college experience at University of Texas - San Antonio (UTSA), then transitioned to University of Houston - Downtown (UHD) where he received his BBA in Supply Chain Management. He continued his education and completed graduate studies earning an MBA from Houston Baptist University (HBU).His professional career started at Calpine Energy, and from there to Halliburton, and ExxonMobil where he was highly regarded by co-workers at each company. In July of 2019, Maurice joined Facebook, Inc. and moved to Austin, Texas. He made such an impression with Facebook, that they created an opportunity to showcase his expertise in negotiation, collaboration, and his charismatic personality as a Supply Chain Specialist – a calling he considered a dream job.Alongside his corporate career, Maurice started Drink Up Universe, LLC in 2014. A United States Design Patent was issued for his first product, the Stiletto Decanter. In September 2019 the Stiletto Decanter was named "Best Rare Decanter" by Men's Journal.Maurice was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Artress Williams, Warren Williams and R.H. Shelton; his paternal grandparents, Bishop David Allen, Sr., and First Lady Carol Allen; and his godfather, Pastor Woodrow Gordon. He leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Sandra Allen-Bolton; his father, Darryl M. Allen, Sr. (Nikeya); his sisters, Dr. Dionne L. Allen, Chelsea L. Bolton, and Carryl D. Allen; his brother, Caleb M. Allen; aunt, Yvonne Haynes; uncles, Pastor David Allen, Jr. (Regina); Dr. Steven Allen, Sr. (Cheri); Michael Allen; Edgar Allen (Andrea); and James Parish (Shermel); grandmother, Andrea Allen; grandparents, Larry Harper, Sr., and Marla Harper; godmother, Gloria Gordon, and a host of cousins, relatives, and friends.A walk through viewing will be held on (Friday) May 29, 2020 from 4-9 p.m. at Christ Temple Apostolic Church, 6202 Lockwood Drive, Houston, TX 77026, District Elder David Allen, Pastor. A Public walk through viewing will also be held on (Saturday) May 30, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. at the New Light Christian Center Church, 1535 Greensmark Dr. Houston, TX 77067, Private Celebration of Life Service will follow at 12:00 noon (INVITATION ONLY) Dr. Irishea Hilliard, Pastor. He will be Entombed at Earthman Resthaven Cemetery. NOTE: Social distancing and safety protocols will be followed. Face masks are required to attend all services.