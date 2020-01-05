|
|
Darwin Charles Twedt
1939-2019
Darwin Charles Twedt, 80, passed peacefully to heaven on Friday, December 27, 2019 with his family at his bedside at Methodist Hospital Medical Center. His sudden and unexpected death has left a hole in our hearts and great sadness for the loss of a devoted, loving husband, father and grandfather. To cherish his memory, he leaves his wife of 58 years Joyce Ann, sons Tyler (Lynette), Randall (Holly), Jason and grandsons Maxwell and Gordon.
Darwin was born December 3, 1939 in Volga, South Dakota to Edward and Ella Twedt, the last of a family of 18 children. His Dad was born in 1878 In a covered wagon on the land that became the farm Dar grew up on. Three sisters Ruth, Joyce and Ione survive along with many nieces, nephews and cousins in South Dakota.
Darwin received his undergraduate degree at Augustana University, South Dakota, a post graduate degree in Physical Therapy at the University of Iowa, and a Master's in Physical Therapy degree from Long Island University, N.Y.
He practiced at Long Island College and Lutheran Medical Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. while. maintaining a successful private practice. In 1981 he was recruited to The Texas Medical Center To be Director of Rehabilitation Services for St Luke's Episcopal Hospital, The Texas Heart Center, and Texas Children's Hospital. He taught as an adjunct professor at TWU and UTMB-Galveston. In 1994 he retired from hospital work but continued to pursue his love of patient care through Home Health services until he was 74years old.
Over his long career, he was highly regarded by his peers and loved by his many patients.
Darwin was a very special man. He was a huge sports fan, a big supporter of the Astros, Texans and Rockets. He loved to play golf, to deep sea fish in the gulf with his sons and to cook up culinary class meals for his family. His kind, gentle, fun loving spirit will be greatly missed.
The family has chosen a private remembrance of his life, and per his wish, cremation. Remembrances in his name may be made to any .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020