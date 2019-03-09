Daryl Richard Swarts

1950-2019

The great state of Texas lost some of its fabled warmth on Sunday, February 24, 2019 with the passing of Daryl R. Swarts. Although born in Bergen, New York in 1950, he, like many, made his way to Texas as fast as he could and said he would never leave. There, he and his wife of 45 years, Kathy Bloch-Swarts, raised their family while he also built a highly successful career in investment banking services.

His positions included founding partner of Gulfstar Group in Houston and for the last 11 years managing director at Focus Strategies in Austin. Formerly a lieutenant in the US Navy, he received his BA from Colgate University and his MBA from Harvard Business School.

However, UT Austin was his adopted university, and as his extensive Longhorn wardrobe attested, he was an inveterate sports fan. But his biggest passion of all was his family: his wife Kathy, his son Douglas of Ithaca, NY; son Kyle and daughter-in-law Rebekah; daughter Kaitlin and boyfriend Johnny Mauro; and grandchildren Lindley Swarts and Grace and Will Bordelon, all of Austin. He is also remembered by his mother Lorraine Swarts of Austin, wife of the late Nelson J. Swarts; his mother-in-law Ruth W. Bloch of Massachusetts, wife of the late Richard M. Bloch; his sisters Debra Korbelik and husband Bob of Arizona and Darlene Timbie and husband Don of New Jersey; and numerous other family members in the United States, Canada and England.

A lover and collector of books, all genres of music and cooking (his lobster mac and cheese was legendary), he and his beloved family reveled in both the natural splendor of the Texas Hill Country and the ever-evolving Austin skyline. He leaves an enduring legacy of profound love and kindness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to social causes close to Daryl's heart. Upper Ninety (upperninety.org/donate), a non-profit organization founded by Daryl's daughter Kaitlin, that supports youth development in East Austin; The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (firehero.org/donate), which supports injured and deceased firefighters and their families; American Veterans for Equal Rights (aver.us/beinvolved/sponsorship-form), a Veterans Service Organization focused on equal rights for LGBT current and former military personnel.

A private military funeral will be held in San Antonio on March 14. His family, many friends and colleagues are invited to a celebration of life reception on March 15 between the hours of 4-7 PM at the University of Texas Club, 6th floor, 2108 Robert Dedman Drive, Austin, with a short speech remembering Daryl at 5:30 PM. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 9, 2019