Home

POWERED BY

Services
Emken-Linton Funeral Home
5100 Emmett F Lowry Expressway
Texas City, TX 77591
(409) 945-4444
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Aldersgate United Methodist Church
13217 FM 1764
Santa Fe, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daryl Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daryl Wilson


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daryl Wilson Obituary
Daryl Max Wilson
1934-2019
Daryl Max Wilson, a wonderful husband, loving father, special grandpa, and loyal friend, passed away, September 6, 2019 after a five-year struggle with Multiple Myeloma.
He was born in Ringgold County, Iowa March 23, 1934, and graduated from high school in Mt. Ayr, IA. After serving in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict, Daryl returned home to the farm. He then attended the University of Iowa and earned his degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was employed in the mining industries. He worked at United Salt as plant manager of the Hockley, Texas salt mine. After retirement, he worked for Houston Motor and Control.
Survivors include his wife of sixteen years, Joanna Fitzpatrick Wilson of Santa Fe, TX; 4 children, 1 sister, 2 brothers and numerous relatives.
A memorial service and celebration of his life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., September 12, 2019 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764, Santa Fe, TX 77510. Cremation is under the direction of Emken Linton Funeral Home, Texas City.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Emken-Linton Funeral Home
Download Now