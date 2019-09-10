|
|
Daryl Max Wilson
1934-2019
Daryl Max Wilson, a wonderful husband, loving father, special grandpa, and loyal friend, passed away, September 6, 2019 after a five-year struggle with Multiple Myeloma.
He was born in Ringgold County, Iowa March 23, 1934, and graduated from high school in Mt. Ayr, IA. After serving in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict, Daryl returned home to the farm. He then attended the University of Iowa and earned his degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was employed in the mining industries. He worked at United Salt as plant manager of the Hockley, Texas salt mine. After retirement, he worked for Houston Motor and Control.
Survivors include his wife of sixteen years, Joanna Fitzpatrick Wilson of Santa Fe, TX; 4 children, 1 sister, 2 brothers and numerous relatives.
A memorial service and celebration of his life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., September 12, 2019 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764, Santa Fe, TX 77510. Cremation is under the direction of Emken Linton Funeral Home, Texas City.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 10, 2019