David A. Bristol
David A. Bristol was born in Waterbury, Connecticut on the 10th of August 1934 and passed away peacefully in Houston on Thursday the 2nd of January 2020. He was 85 years of age.
Arrangements for a memorial service are to be announced and included in a more detailed and specific obituary which will be forthcoming. In the interim, please visit Mr. Bristol's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family. There, you may also opt to receive updated information by selecting the "Receive Notifications" icon.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020
