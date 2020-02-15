|
|
David Akin
1969-2020
David Akin, beloved son, brother, and friend, veteran of the 101st Airborne, made his last jump in this world, February 11, 2020.
David was born Warren David Akin in Heights Hospital, April 14, 1969, an Eastertide baby, who always loved the flowers of spring.
Brought into this world by his Mother, Jerrie Akin, he was welcomed home by his father Edward P. Akin, III, his brother Pete, and his grandparents, E.P. and Thelma Akin and Willie and Tom Lawrence. He cherished his mother, and also shared an especially close bond with Thelma, who saw him through his first 34 years, good times and bad. He cared lovingly for his father through Ed's final illness.
David grew up in Northwest Houston, and spent much of his youth in Garden Oaks, the Heights, and Inwood Pines, where he met his oldest friends, Raymond "Rang" Nguyen, Kenney Jenkins, Darrell McCoy, Mike Olson, Oscar Robles and Yvonne Samudio, among others. In his final hospital stay, they came up to be by his side on his final journey, to talk to him, and tell old stories. He was blessed to know them.
Most people would think three times and linger in the door before jumping out of a perfectly good airplane. David relished doing it every chance he got. He mustered into the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The gentle soul was nevertheless a good soldier. He took his first overseas tour on top of a Humvee, in the deserts of Kuwait and Iraq, with a stinger missile. He met brothers he would always remember, and saw things he tried hard to forget. He was always fiercely proud of being a Screaming Eagle, and was a member of the Robert George Cole Chapter of the 101st Airborne Division Association.
All the rest of his days, he felt strong kinship with the guys who toted the guns. He met veterans of World War II and Vietnam as well as the Gulf Wars through the VFW post, and was active in veterans groups.
The paratrooper and biker also had the soul of an artist. He could pick beautiful melodies on the guitar, and make piano keys do his bidding. He created, and often gave away, works of art, both striking and haunting. His pen drawings reflected a soul that felt things a good bit deeper than most.
David loved to explore the haunts of his hometown, preferably on one of his several Harleys, with his beloved fiancé, Stephanie Devine. He mourned the loss of the old Houston, with its ice houses, bungalows, blues musicians, longshoremen, storytellers and barbecue shacks. One night, he persuaded a cemetery security guard to point him to the grave of musician Sam "Lightnin'" Hopkins, so he could make a pilgrimage. A folk singer once wrote, of a different place undergoing gentrification, "I just want to make enough to buy this town and keep it rough." David shared the sentiment.
David cut a striking figure, tall, with flowing hair that would do the biblical Samson proud. Like Samson, he distrusted anyone who thought he needed a haircut. His motorcycle pipes would announce his arrival from several blocks away.
David took a degree from North Harris County and also studied at St. Thomas after mustering out of the military, and worked as an EMT. A lifelong learner, he could astonish friends with his recall of history, music, and art. Ancient Egypt particularly fascinated him. He read widely about the Vietnam War. Where some dabble in family genealogy, he went at it like someone inclined to jump out of planes.
Many an animal found a kindred spirit and a home with David: an opossum, various snakes, a golden pheasant dubbed "Ringo." An orange and white cat with an improbable goatee became "Hep-cat," and survives him. Above all other animals, he cherished his wolf dog, Duncan.
David is survived by his mother, his fiancé Stephanie Devine, brother Pete, sister in law, Molly, nieces Emily and Natalie, and many friends and relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.
David marched and danced through life to his own drummer. Led Zeppelin's John Bonham, perhaps? Or perhaps some drummer whose beat only David heard and recognized. Now, like a good Screaming Eagle, he has not lingered too long in the door, but has jumped free of this world. Godspeed, peace and Geronimo.
In lieu of flowers, David requested donations to Guide Dogs for the Blind.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 15, 2020