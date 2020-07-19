David Andrew Miears
1970-2020
David Andrew Miears passed away suddenly Saturday, July 11, 2020. Born in Corpus Christi, TX, David was a longtime resident of Houston. He played soccer and baseball while at St. Francis Episcopal School through eighth grade. He played football while attending Memorial High School until graduating in the Class of '88. David attended Texas Tech University, was a devoted Texas ATM fan. While at Texas Tech, David joined SAE Fraternity. He served and then managed Taste of Texas Restaurant for 10 years before he joined the commercial fence industry, quickly developing relationships and building a reputation as the top salesman in the industry.
In 2013, David started Backwater Fence. His drive and competitive nature, coupled with his motto, "The first thing we build is the relationship," quickly built Backwater Fence into one of the largest, most successful commercial fence companies in the industry. David was respected by all who knew him. He was actively involved in the American Fence Association and served on the Board of Directors of the Texas Fence Association.
Most knew David as an avid hunter and fisherman. He served on the executive committee of Houston Delta Waterfowl Association and as president in 2017 and 2018 grew the chapter to #1 in Texas and #4 in the country. One of his passions as president was to host an annual Veteran's "Heroes' Hunt", where a group of veterans are invited to duck hunt. Many were disabled, but no matter what, David made it accessible and comfortable for all, giving them the full 5 Star treatment. He also loved mentoring anyone who wanted to get outdoors and duck hunt. He organized youth hunts where kids, with their parents, could experience for the first time what he was so passionate about.
In June of 2020, David married his 8th grade sweetheart, Mary Alice Jageman Quinlan of Houston, TX. Longing for it his whole life, he was a devoted and loving father to his new step-sons, Tucker, Boyd and Jacob. They adored him. Everyone who knew David knew that if you were "his people", he always had your back. He had the biggest heart of anyone, was fiercely loyal, and all who knew him loved him.
David was preceded in death by his mother Rosemary Toney Miears. He is survived by his devoted wife Mary, his step-sons John Tucker Quinlan, James Boyd Quinlan and Jacob Henry Quinlan, and his beloved hunting buddies Meeha and Cooper. He also leaves his father Robert Arthur Miears of Houston, TX, and brother Todd Douglas and wife Stacey Lynn Miears of Houston, TX.
A Celebration of Life will be held for all who knew and loved David at a later date.
In lieu of usual remembrances, the family asks that memorial contributions, in David's name, be made to Houston Delta Waterfowl Association, https://deltawaterfowl.org/houston-chapter-houston-tx/
For updated service information and to leave messages of condolence for the family, please visit www.ASacredChoice.com
